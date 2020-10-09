1. What’s the root of the dispute?

Today’s Armenia and Azerbaijan were for centuries situated in fluid borderlands between the Russian, Ottoman and Persian empires, with both suffering partition and brutality at the hands of much larger powers. The two communities began to fight each other as those empires collapsed toward the end of World War I and they sought to form independent states, with Russia backing Armenia and Ottoman Turkey supporting Azerbaijan in what amounted to a proxy war. Nagorno-Karabakh was a center of tension from the start, because the mountainous region hosted a mixed community of Armenians and Azeris and was seen by both nations as central to their national histories and identities.

AD

AD

2. What role did the breakup of the Soviet Union play?

After the Soviet Union took control of both nascent states in 1921, its leader Josef Stalin sowed the seeds for today’s dispute. He gave Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan but then in 1923 carved it out as an autonomous region, with borders that gave it a population that was more than 90% Armenian. The first violence of the current conflict broke out in 1988, as it became clear that the days of the Soviet empire, too, might be numbered. Tensions soared as the two Soviet Republics began to press for independence, giving new meaning to what had in essence been internal administrative borders. Pogroms of ethnic Azeris in Armenia and of ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan followed. In February 1988, Nagorno-Karabakh’s national assembly voted to dissolve its autonomous status and join Armenia.

3. How has Armenia’s history contributed to this?

AD

AD

Although the Armenian and Azeri communities of Karabakh lived together peacefully and were relatively well integrated until 1988, Armenia’s history in particular conspired to create a tinderbox of nationalist feeling. The 1915 genocide, in which the late Ottoman regime killed as many as 1.5 million Armenians as it drove them from Anatolia, left deep scars. Fear of Turkey left Armenia feeling unusually dependent on Russia for military support after the Soviet collapse, and many Armenians came to see Azeris as proto-Turks, eliding the threat. In fact, the two are distinct. Azeris are Turkic speaking, but they are mainly Shiite Muslims, whereas Turks are mainly Sunni.

4. Why is Turkey involved and what are its goals?

Turkey has a closed border and no diplomatic relations with Armenia, in part due to the Karabakh conflict and in part due to wider tension over the 1915 genocide. By contrast, Azerbaijan supplies Turkey with natural gas and crude oil via pipelines that pass within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and 30 miles of the conflict zone. As a result, Turkey has long sided with Azerbaijan on the Karabakh dispute. That support was until recently limited to rhetoric. But in July, after a previous Armenian-Azeri clash, Turkey’s military conducted joint exercises with Azerbaijan’s. On Oct. 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned calls for a cease-fire from the so-called Minsk Group, chaired by Russia, the U.S. and France, arguing that until Armenia ends its occupation of Azeri territory, a cease-fire will just lead to future conflict. Although Erdogan’s precise goals are uncertain, the change comes at a time when he is using hard power to press Turkish interests across much of the former Ottoman space, including against Russia in Syria and Libya, and against Cyprus, Greece and Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey denied claims by Armenia, the Russian Foreign Ministry and French President Emmanuel Macron that it had sent jihadist fighters from Syria to the conflict zone.

AD

AD

5. What leverage does Russia have?

Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered the first talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the fighting erupted, holding a series of phone discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that prompted them to accept his invitation to send their foreign ministers to Moscow. As a nearby nuclear superpower and former overlord, Russia has leverage with both sides. Armenia hosts a large Russian military base and is now more dependent than ever on the ultimate guarantee that provides, should Azerbaijan try to take back the land it lost in 1994. Since then, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas wealth have allowed it to substantially increase its military spending – much of which has gone to purchasing weapons from Russia, which arms both sides.

6. What about the U.S. and France?

AD

AD

The U.S. used to also wield considerable influence, as host to a large, wealthy and politically active Armenian diaspora and the primary backer of new Azeri oil and gas pipeline routes that skirt and compete with Russia’s transit network. But in recent years, U.S. interest in the region appears to have ebbed. While Macron also spoke to the leaders of the two warring countries, France’s leverage is less clear as that of powers closer by, including Turkey, grows. On Oct. 1, Armenia recalled its ambassador from Israel to protest against the sale of Israeli drones it said Azerbaijan was using on the battlefield.

7. How does the conflict affect oil and gas supplies?

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline has a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, but it normally operates at only half that level. With large surpluses available on the global market amid soft demand, the threat of a stoppage does not seem to be sufficient to significantly disrupt the oil market. The South Caucasus pipeline, which runs alongside the BTC, delivered 9.2 billion cubic meters (325 billion cubic feet) of natural gas to Turkey in 2019, and is due to start supplying Greece and Italy with up to 3% of the EU’s total supply. But again, demand has been weak.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com