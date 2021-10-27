Hamdok’s administration sought to end Sudan’s international isolation, moving to normalize ties with Israel and repairing relations with the U.S., which rescinded its three-decade listing of the country as a sponsor of terrorism. Few nations mourned the fall of al-Bashir, who seized power in 1989 and spearheaded an Islamist revolution that for a time in the 1990s turned Sudan into a haven for terrorists such as Osama bin Laden. He was indicted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in the western region of Darfur. Shortly after al-Bashir’s ouster, regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates promised a lifeline to the government by pledging $3 billion in aid. The International Monetary Fund also said it would provide support, while the Paris Club of creditors agreed to restructure $23.5 billion of its debt. The goodwill and financial assistance looks set to dissipate, with the U.S. putting a $700 million emergency aid package on hold just hours after the coup.