Saudi Arabia met its neighbor halfway on the demand for a higher baseline, which will take effect -- along with revisions for some other members -- in May 2022. The UAE’s level was increased to 3.5 million barrels day, below the 3.8 million it wanted when it blocked an earlier proposed deal, but above the previous baseline of 3.17 million. The baselines for Saudi Arabia and Russia both rose by 500,000 barrels a day to 11.5 million. The compromise followed pressure from key consumers with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden reaching out to the main players and urging them to reconcile. Typically, disputes at OPEC+ are resolved with some creative accounting and a diplomatic fudge that allows the opposing sides to save face. Still, nothing is set in stone. OPEC+ will continue to hold talks every month, including a review of the market in December, and it could adjust the schedule if required.