Nuclear fusion is 30 years away and always will be, physicists have long joked. But its allure has never diminished: the prospect of harnessing the fuel that makes stars shine to produce clean, cheap and perhaps limitless electricity. Now, climate change and skyrocketing energy costs are making the quest more urgent than ever. That’s a big reason why a wave of startups backed by some of the world’s best minds and richest investors are focusing on what the late physicist Stephen Hawking called humankind’s most promising technology.

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Peter Thiel are just three of the billionaires investing in companies new to the field. They’re pursuing designs they hope can start generating power sooner than the 35-nation, $25 billion program known as ITER, the largest research project in history, whose collaborators have been laboring on a gigantic demonstration reactor in France since 2010. Its oft-delayed goal is to create power sustainably through fusion by 2035, though industrial-level electricity generation will have to wait for the next round of reactors. A pack of almost three dozen startups including Canada’s General Fusion, Commonwealth Fusion Systems outside Boston and the UK’s Tokamak Energy belong to a closely-held fusion industry formed to compete with ITER. All told, an estimated $4.9 billion has been raised for fusion-related startups, with investments doubling in 2022. They’re hoping to use emerging technologies to speed reactor development: 3-D printing of individual parts lets engineers quickly create and test new versions, while artificial intelligence provides better and faster insights into how fuel behaves inside reactors. Some of the startups, including General Fusion and the UK’s First Light Fusion, are using radically different designs that concentrate high energy on targets to induce atoms to fuse. China is a member of ITER but is working on its own reactor as well, with a goal of sustainable fusion by 2040.

Nuclear power comes in two flavors: fission, which unleashes energy by splitting atoms, and fusion, which merges them. Fission was the force behind the original atomic bombs and is used in nuclear plants around the world. Fusion is how the sun, which is made up mostly of hydrogen, produces energy. The crushing gravitational force at its core breaks down atoms into what’s known as plasma, an electrically charged gas in which sub-atomic particles can move about freely. Without the extreme gravity of the sun’s core, creating plasma on Earth requires temperatures far hotter than the sun — up to 150 million C (270 million F). Plasma is controlled within powerful magnets after it’s heatened by firing high-energy particles into the reactor and zapped by high-frequency waves. Atoms of two hydrogen isotopes are then squeezed together to overcome the force that normally makes atomic nuclei repel each other. When their nuclei strike, fusing to form helium, the neutrons released in the process are converted into energy. In 2021, a Chinese Academy of Sciences’ fusion machine reached a record temperature of 120 million C and sustained plasma for almost two minutes. A major challenge for physicists has been that fusion reactors have consumed more energy than they’ve created. In December, scientists at the US Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco made a breakthrough, producing more energy than consumed in a fusion reaction for the first time. The reactor being built by ITER uses a so-called tokamak design that dates back to the Soviet Union. In it, lasers and powerful electromagnets are arrayed around a super-cooled doughnut-shaped container to hold the super-heated plasma in place. The goal is to create conditions under which the process becomes efficient enough for fusion to be self-sustaining. Among fusion’s attractions: no nuclear waste and no dangerous radiation.

The surge of private capital reflects not only climate urgency, but a belief that the new technologies being developed in the push for fusion will have value even if fusion itself needs yet another 30 years to pan out. Along with electricity for the grid, potential products include superconducting cables to transmit power more efficiently and high-powered magnets that could make MRIs better and cheaper. Meanwhile, skepticism about fusion has grown among at least some climate advocates. They argue that rapidly falling costs of solar and wind energy could make giant fusion reactors uneconomical by the time they’re ready to power up. As Elon Musk, the Tesla Inc. and Solar City Inc. co-founder, said, “We’ve got a giant thermonuclear reactor in the sky. It shows up every day very reliably. If you can generate energy from solar panels and store it with batteries, you can have it 24 hours a day.” On the other hand, ITER’s $25 billion budget looks like a modest side bet compared with the $3 trillion that the United Nations say the world should be spending every year to forestall the worst effects of climate change.

