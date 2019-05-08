National flags of Iran fly above Azadi avenue in Tehran, Iran.in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies are opposed by most governments and fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic only serve to make it more productive and self-sufficient, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. (Bloomberg)

In 2015, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program, bowing to harsh sanctions imposed by countries worried it was developing an atomic bomb. For the past year, it’s continued to abide by the restrictions despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord and reimpose U.S. sanctions. Now, Iran is threatening to breach the landmark agreement by exceeding a cap on stockpiles of low-grade uranium unless Europe takes action to alleviate the pressure of tightening U.S. sanctions. Tensions continue to mount in the region as Trump blames Iran for a pair of attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.

1. What provoked Iran’s moves?

The U.S. stepped up its economic pressure on Iran in early May when it let waivers that had permitted eight governments to buy Iranian oil expire. The Trump administration’s aim is to drive Iran’s oil exports, which account for almost half of the country’s sales abroad, to zero. Already, U.S. sanctions have pushed Iran’s economy into recession, with the International Monetary Fund predicting a 6% contraction this year after 4% last year. The downturn is an embarrassment for President Hassan Rouhani, who championed the nuclear deal as a way to end Iran’s isolation and revive its economy.

2. What’s enriching uranium got to do with the economy?

Nothing, directly. Iran is boosting enrichment as a way to push the European parties to the nuclear deal to do something to relieve the effects of the U.S. sanctions. Those parties -- France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union -- share the desire to restrain Iran’s nuclear activities and to do so through dialogue. Also, Iran considers the limitations on its nuclear program a constraint on its sovereign rights, though it has always denied pursuing a nuclear weapon. It was willing to go along with the restrictions in exchange for sanctions relief, but the U.S. withdrawal left Iranians feeling they’d been duped.

3. How does the U.S. stop others from trading with Iran?

As with other sanctions campaigns, U.S. leverage rests with the central role American banks -- and the U.S. dollar -- play in the global economy. Any country, company or bank that violates the terms of the U.S. sanctions could see its U.S.-based assets blocked or lose the ability to move money to or through accounts held in the U.S. In essence, the Trump administration has bet that nations, banks and businesses worldwide would rather do business with the U.S. than Iran -- a wager that has proven correct, as major European companies have mostly stayed away.

4. What have European countries proposed to do about that?

European signatories devised a special mechanism to facilitate trade with Iran that would circumvent a global financial system that is largely dominated by the U.S. The idea basically comes down to using a barter system in which Iran would accrue credits for its exports to Europe which it could then use to purchase goods from European businesses. But Instex, as the vehicle is known, would likely offer only limited relief. Frustrated, Iran threatened to exceed a cap in the agreement on stockpiles of low-grade uranium on June 27 and to raise enrichment purity beyond a 3.67% limit meant to prevent the government from making weapons-grade material unless Europe throws it an economic lifeline.

5. What mischief does the U.S. accuse Iran of?

With U.S.-Iranian relations already at a low point, American officials said Iran was behind two June 13 attacks on tankers near the entrance to the Gulf, later releasing video they said showed Tehran’s involvement in a mine blast that struck one of the ships. Iran denied involvement, and, adding to the confusion, the owner of the ship in the video refuted the U.S. assertion that the blast came from a mine. That came after the U.S. accelerated the deployment of an aircraft carrier and sent bombers to the Persian Gulf and withdrew some diplomatic personnel from Iraq in May after saying intelligence showed a growing threat toward U.S. forces or commercial shipping by Iran or allied forces. The Saudis have also blamed Iran for drone attacks on two Saudi pumping stations along a cross-country oil pipeline.

6. What’s at stake in the conflict?

The stability of the Middle East. European officials frequently cite their inability to prevent U.S. President George W. Bush’s administration from starting the Iraq war in 2003 as a key reason for trying to salvage the Iran deal. The U.S. and Iran are still far from declaring war on each other. Both nations’ leaders say they don’t want war but Trump has warned that if Iran “wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.” The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps said his country isn’t looking for a war but isn’t afraid of a confrontation.

