National flags of Iran fly above Azadi avenue in Tehran, Iran.in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies are opposed by most governments and fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic only serve to make it more productive and self-sufficient, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. (Bloomberg)

In 2015, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program, bowing to harsh sanctions imposed by countries worried it was developing an atomic bomb. For a year, it continued to abide by the restrictions despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord and reimpose U.S. sanctions. Now, Iran is threatening to breach the landmark agreement by exceeding a cap on stockpiles of low-enriched uranium unless Europe takes action to alleviate the pressure of tightening U.S. sanctions. Tensions mounted between the U.S. and Iran, old enemies, after Trump blamed Iran for a pair of attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and Iran shot down a U.S. Navy drone.

1. What provoked Iran’s threat to breach the nuclear deal?

The U.S. stepped up its economic pressure on Iran in early May when it let waivers that had permitted eight governments to buy Iranian oil expire. The Trump administration’s aim is to drive Iran’s oil exports, which account for almost half the country’s sales abroad, to zero. Already, U.S. sanctions have pushed Iran’s economy into recession, with the International Monetary Fund predicting a 6% contraction this year after 4% last year. The downturn is an embarrassment for President Hassan Rouhani, who championed the nuclear deal as a way to end Iran’s isolation and revive its economy.

2. What’s enriching uranium got to do with the economy?

Nothing, directly. Iran is boosting enrichment as a way to push the European parties to the nuclear deal to do something to relieve the effects of the U.S. sanctions. Those parties -- France, Germany, the U.K. and the European Union -- share the desire to restrain Iran’s nuclear activities and to do so through dialogue. Also, Iran considers the limitations on its nuclear program a constraint on its sovereign rights, though it has always denied pursuing a nuclear weapon. It was willing to go along with the restrictions in exchange for sanctions relief, but the U.S. withdrawal left Iranians feeling they’d been duped.

3. How does the U.S. stop others from trading with Iran?

As with other sanctions campaigns, U.S. leverage rests with the central role American banks -- and the U.S. dollar -- play in the global economy. Any country, company or bank that violates the terms of the U.S. sanctions could see its U.S.-based assets blocked or lose the ability to move money to or through accounts held in the U.S. In essence, the Trump administration has bet that nations, banks and businesses worldwide would rather do business with the U.S. than Iran -- a wager that has proven correct, as major European companies have mostly stayed away.

4. What have European countries proposed to do about that?

European signatories devised a special mechanism to facilitate trade with Iran that would circumvent a global financial system that is largely dominated by the U.S. The idea basically comes down to using a barter system in which Iran would accrue credits for its exports to Europe which it could then use to purchase goods from European businesses. But Instex, as the vehicle is known, would likely offer only limited relief. Frustrated, Iran threatened that, unless Europe throws it an economic lifeline, on June 27 it would exceed a cap in the agreement on stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and raise enrichment purity beyond a 3.67% limit meant to prevent the government from making weapons-grade material.

5. Why does Trump oppose the nuclear deal?

He objects that its constraints are due to expire over time and says he wants to ensure Iran is prevented from having a nuclear weapon “forever.” He also complaints that the accord does not address what he sees as Iran’s malign behavior in the Middle East, its support for terrorism or its ballistic missile program.

6. What’s the history between the U.S. and Iran?

Discord between the two countries is rooted in U.S. backing for the 1953 coup ousting Iran’s nationalist prime minister and re-installing the monarch, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was sympathetic to the West. When Islamic revolutionaries took over Iran in 1979, militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage for more than a year, demanding the U.S. return the shah, who had fled there. In response, the U.S. severed relations and began to impose sanctions on Iran, which grew over the years. The U.S. has listed Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1984. In April, it named the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s premier military force, a terrorist organization, the first time it has applied that designation to a state institution.

7. What’s at stake in the conflict now?

The stability of the Middle East. European officials frequently cite their inability to prevent U.S. President George W. Bush’s administration from starting the Iraq war in 2003 as a key reason for trying to salvage the Iran deal. Leaders on both sides have made clear they are not seeking war, but experts worry that a miscalculation could quickly lead to an escalation. For instance, in June the U.S. was on the brink of launching airstrikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of the Navy drone, but President Trump says he decided to call the operation off because it would have led to about 150 deaths.

--With assistance from Nick Wadhams.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Wainer in New York at dwainer3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Bill Faries at wfaries@bloomberg.net, Lisa Beyer

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.