Washington and its allies have been weighing further sanctions on Russia’s biggest banks and are considering restricting the country’s ability to convert rubles for dollars and other foreign currencies if Putin orders troops into Ukraine. The scope of the potential measures widened in January as the Biden administration stepped up its rhetoric against the Kremlin. They now include possible export controls to curb Russia’s access to sensitive technology and electronics made with or based on U.S. software or equipment, according to people familiar with the matter. Exports of everything from aircraft avionics and machine tools to games consoles, tablets, televisions and smartphones could be affected, one of the people said. Russia is the world’s fourth-biggest smartphone market by sales, according to the Internet Research Institute. Sanctions could deprive Russians of major brands such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. and force them to buy cheaper Chinese or Indian devices instead, said Karen Kazaryan, the institute’s general director.