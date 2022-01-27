Washington and its allies are threatening more sweeping penalties if Putin orders troops into Ukraine. Those include potential restrictions on Russia’s ability to convert rubles for foreign currencies and additional sanctions on banks, key individuals (including Putin himself) and the multibillion-dollar Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Proposed export controls could target everything from aircraft avionics and machine tools to gaming consoles, TVs and smartphones. A more radical option would be to unplug Russia from the Swift global payments system. However, it’s proving hard to agree on the breadth and severity of the penalties. European governments worry that stopping Moscow accessing the foreign exchange market would disrupt imports of Russian gas just as the region endures its worst energy crunch since the 1970s, and some have asked for exemptions from particular measures. There’s also disagreement on the kind of Russian action that would trigger more sanctions. Any move against Kyiv may not come in the form of a direct and lasting offensive. If Russia launched a massive cyberattack or tried to destabilize Ukraine’s government, it might be hard to prove that Moscow is responsible. Putin says there is no plan to invade Ukraine.