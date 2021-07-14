The U.S. supplies tanker-borne gas to Europe, but it must be chilled into a liquid form and shipped at great cost. Russia transports gas mostly through the world’s largest network of pipelines that have been in place for decades. Availability of U.S. LNG in Europe depends on prices there and on appetite in Asia. With higher prices in 2021, cargoes with American LNG arrived in the region in large quantities until greater demand and even higher prices in Asia soaked up much of the supply in the summer. While U.S. suppliers are focused on long-term prospects, and have had some success securing deals with Poland, they have also had setbacks from Ireland to France on environmental grounds. The International Energy Agency expects the U.S. to become the world’s biggest LNG seller in 2025, but Qatar’s recently announced low-cost production expansion plans may stifle that growth.