Merkel came under renewed pressure from German lawmakers to drop the project after the 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny. Her administration responded that construction of the pipeline should not be linked to “individual cases” such as Navalny’s. Other opponents include Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia -- countries between Russia and Germany that collect transit fees on gas flowing through their territories. Their concerns were partially alleviated after Gazprom reached a deal to continue gas transits via Ukraine through at least 2024. Critics of the pipeline are concerned about what will happen after 2024. Merkel said Europe will do everything it can to make sure gas supplies continue to flow through Ukraine. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called the U.S. accord with Germany a “complete and total capitulation” by U.S. President Joe Biden to Putin.