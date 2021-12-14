While Nord Stream 2 must clear political hurdles before it starts operating, it is also entangled in bureaucracy. The link to Germany under the Baltic Sea, one of the world’s most contentious, was completed Sept. 10, but the start of actual flows into Europe’s grid will depend on the German regulator. Initially expected to come online in 2019, the project was delayed first by U.S. sanctions and more recently by the requirements of German energy watchdog BNetzA and EU law, which are forcing Gazprom’s Swiss-based project operator to set up a German unit. Once that’s done, the German regulator still has some two months to reach a preliminary conclusion and the EU, which has a more advisory role, can take another two to four months to express its opinion. BNetzA then has two more months to make a final decision.