Lukashenko, 67, has been in power since Belarus’s first presidential election as an independent republic in 1994. Much has changed in the world since then, a full decade before the EU expanded eastward to absorb many of the former communist states that had been under Soviet influence. Lukashenko, though, has kept his country of 9.3 million people — which lies at a geopolitical crossroads, sandwiched between the EU, Russia and Ukraine — aligned to the east, receiving financial and political support from Russia. Belarus has benefited from discounted Russian natural gas as well as oil, which it refines and sells abroad at a profit, and Lukashenko has failed to diversify the cash-strapped economy. But it was his dismissal of the pandemic, and handling of the 2020 election, that got people onto the streets, defying riot police and calling for strikes.