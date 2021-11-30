With an increasingly fractious global political backdrop, events in Belarus have resonated. In one shocking incident in May 2021, authorities in Minsk scrambled a Mig-29 fighter jet and used a fake bomb threat to force a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to land in the Belarusian capital. They arrested a Belarusian passenger, journalist Raman Pratasevich, who had risen to prominence covering the 2020 protests. Three months later, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she was pressured to leave the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo early for criticizing sporting officials from her country. Taken to the airport against her will, she refused to board her flight and was granted refuge in Poland. EU members Poland and Lithuania, which have offered shelter to opposition figures from Belarus, accuse Lukashenko of retaliating against them by channeling thousands of migrants, many from the Middle East, across their border. To control the flow, Lithuania planned to build a 508-kilometer (316-mile) fence while Poland declared a state of emergency along its frontier.