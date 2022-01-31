While the Houthis regularly fire missiles and drones at neighboring Saudi Arabia, attacks on the UAE, which has no border with Yemen, are very rare. An assault Jan. 17, which employed drones and missiles, ignited a fire at Abu Dhabi’s main airport and set fuel trucks ablaze in a nearby industrial area, killing three people. Days later, the Houthis shot two ballistic missiles, which were intercepted by U.S. and UAE forces, at Al Dhafra Air Base, home to the U.S. Air Force’s 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. On Jan. 31, another ballistic missile was intercepted. The fact that the missiles traveled more than 700 miles (1126 kilometers) points to the Houthis’ increasingly sophisticated capabilities. UAE policymakers also worry that drones have made it possible to conduct small, targeted assaults that slip through defense systems designed to deter more advanced weapons. The physical damage is usually minimal, but the reputational impact could be huge for the UAE, OPEC’s third biggest oil producer. The country had reduced its involvement in Yemen partly to avoid drawing attacks.