The U.K. regulator, Ofgem, sets a cap for energy prices for consumers on default tariffs and reviews it twice a year. Bills were already set to go up for households from Oct. 1 after Ofgem’s most recent cap increase. (Rising bills were likely to put upward pressure on inflation in the U.K., which unexpectedly leaped above the Bank of England’s 2% target in the past few months.) The smaller suppliers can profit by undercutting their larger rivals when prices in the wholesale market are lower than those locked in by suppliers to long-term contracts. When wholesale prices soar, as they have recently, the smaller companies are squeezed.