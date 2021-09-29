In theory, Ofgem simply assigns customers of a failing supplier to another company. The solution works when those customers are profitable for a rival to take on but is tougher to impose when they bring losses. That’s why larger suppliers were seeking financial support from the government to ease the hit they were being asked to absorb. The pressure on the government to intervene increases as more suppliers collapse. There were parallels to the global financial crisis a decade ago, when healthy banks were asked to help rescue failing rivals and separate institutions had to be set up to handle bad loans.