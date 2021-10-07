The U.K. regulator, Ofgem, sets a cap for energy prices for consumers on default tariffs and reviews it twice a year. Bills already climbed 12% for about 15 million households from Oct. 1 after Ofgem’s most recent cap increase, and could rise a further 30% in April 2022, according to energy market analysts Cornwall Insight Ltd. (Rising bills were putting upward pressure on inflation in the U.K., which unexpectedly leaped above the Bank of England’s 2% target in the past few months.) The smaller suppliers can profit by undercutting their larger rivals when prices in the wholesale market are lower than those locked in by suppliers to long-term contracts. When wholesale prices soar, as they have recently, the smaller companies are squeezed.