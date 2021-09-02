Previous rounds have failed, starting in 2014 in Caracas and most recently in Barbados in 2019. But this time there’s a crucial difference: The ground rules allow for interim agreements before any final deal, which is unlikely for months if at all. Negotiators could, for example, agree on electoral guarantees for the vote in November or the lifting of some sanctions. Both sides have also dropped demands that foiled previous talks. The opposition is more divided and weaker than it was in 2019: While Guaido’s camp has taken more of a hard-line approach, former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles leads a group pursuing a long-term transition in the belief that a change of government is far off. This division strengthens Maduro’s hand.