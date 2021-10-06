It may well be that the U.S. dodges the worst of the gas shortage seen elsewhere. But the crypto diaspora shouldn’t rest easy given the frustration already on display. Colin Read, the former mayor of Plattsburgh, New York, told CNBC in July that welcoming Bitcoin miners during his tenure had generated “a handful” of jobs — versus a heap of uproar from residents over spiking electricity prices. The city was diverting 10% to 15% of its supply to miners, putting pressure on the grid and everyone else. In 2018, the city passed a moratorium on new crypto mining for one year.