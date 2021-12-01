Yes. In May 2021, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which plans to change its name to Shell Plc, was ordered by a Dutch court to slash emissions harder and faster than planned. Shell, which said it would appeal the decision, had already pledged to reduce its emissions of gases such as carbon dioxide and methane by an overall 20% within a decade, and to net-zero before 2050, meaning the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere would not exceed the quantity removed. That wasn’t enough, according to the court. In October, the company announced more ambitious targets. Rulings can also go the other way. In April 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York found in favor of Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and ConocoPhillips, absolving them of financial responsibility for harm caused by global warming.