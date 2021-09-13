The consumer focus stems both from the politics of energy and the history of deregulation in Britain. U.K. energy regulator Ofgem was set up in the late 1990s to protect consumers from price-gouging by what was then the “Big Six” suppliers. In its annual survey of consumer attitudes published last week, the report card was glowing: Nearly three-quarters said they were satisfied with the ease of understanding their bill and its accuracy. Just as many reported being happy with the customer service they are receiving.