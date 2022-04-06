War, sanctions and disrupted payment chains have left the holders of about $150 billion in bonds sold by Russia and its companies abroad bracing for defaults. Fears eased in mid-March when the first interest payments due since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine came through, proving that at least some of the country’s borrowers could service their foreign currency debts. The relief may be shortlived. The prospect of further sanctions to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict is making it riskier for banks to handle Russian bonds. In early April, the U.S. Treasury halted dollar debt payments from Russia’s accounts at U.S. banks, dealing another blow to Moscow’s efforts to avoid a sovereign default.

1. Is Russia headed for a default?

A first test was passed in March after money managers said they had received $117 million in coupon payments on two dollar-denominated government bonds. Failure to pay would have raised the possibility of the first Russian sovereign default since 1998, when shockwaves from the Asian debt crisis and tumbling oil prices pushed Boris Yeltsin’s government to renege on about $40 billion of domestic debt. Moscow faces another round of dollar coupon payments in the last week of May. The U.S. Treasury’s latest move leaves Russia with three options -- it could drain dollar reserves held in its own country, spend new revenue or go into default, said a spokesperson for the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control who discussed details of the decision on condition of anonymity.

2. What else is obstructing Russian debt payments?

Governments have frozen about half of Russia’s foreign reserves, sanctions have isolated its banking system and some payments are being delayed by banks doing lengthy checks that they aren’t breaching any restrictions. U.S. and overseas investors are still able to receive payments on Russian foreign-currency debt for now thanks to a carve-out in U.S. policies. However, that exemption is set to expire at the end of May. While state-owned enterprises such as Gazprom PJSC and Rosneft PJSC have continued to honor their foreign debt obligations, Severstal PJSC ran out of time to pay interest on foreign-currency debt after Citigroup Inc. blocked the transaction for fear of breaching sanctions. Russian Railways JSC and EuroChem have also missed payment deadlines as the cash got stuck for compliance checks on its way to investors. Moves by the world’s biggest clearing houses -- Clearstream and Euroclear -- to curb the settlement services they provide for Russian bonds have further complicated the movement of funds.

3. What does Russia’s government say?

Russian officials have said they want to honor their debts, but also that they will pay foreign bonds in Russian rubles if sanctions prevent them from sending dollars or euros. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in early March saying creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” can only be paid in the Russian currency. Such a switch, if applied to all Russian debt, would widely be seen as a default. If it weren’t, the world “would be awash in Venezuelan bolivars and Argentine pesos,” according to Elena L. Daly, a sovereign debt restructuring lawyer based in Paris.

4. Could ruble payments still work?

With some foreign investors unclear on whether they’re going to be paid at all, ruble payments may end up being one of the few ways that they get their money. Six of the government’s dollar and euro-denominated bonds have what’s known as “fallback optionality,” which would allow the borrower to pay in other currencies, and in some cases, the ruble. But there’s little sign for now that Russian debtors have tried to switch payments to rubles, or that foreign investors would be willing to receive them.

6. What do the ratings agencies say?

Credit assessors including Fitch Ratings and S&P Global have said Russia will be considered in default if it doesn’t pay coupon payments in dollars within a 30-day grace period. Its credit ratings were dramatically slashed after the Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine in a sudden fall from so-called investment grade. After the 1998 default on ruble-denominated debt, it took Russia about six years to gain investment-grade status, which meant it could be held by a broad pool of investors. It has been sanctioned in various ways by the U.S. and its allies since it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, though it has been building foreign reserves.

7. What principles are at stake?

Russia’s situation is unusual because companies could possibly keep servicing their debt even if the sovereign defaults. Some of them sell bonds via foreign subsidiaries and have dollars offshore. Issuers also have a responsibility to treat all bondholders fairly and must follow the “pari passu” principle (Latin for “equal footing”), meaning that they can’t treat holders of the same note differently. That idea played a role in Argentina in 2014, when it was blocked by a U.S. judge from paying some bondholders until it resolved a long-running legal saga between the government and holdouts led by Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management.

8. What options do investors have?

If bondholders don’t get paid, it’s likely the start of a very long, complicated process. History is an imperfect guide, but Russia already holds the record for the longest time between default and some form of resolution with creditors: After the Bolsheviks refused to service or recognize the czar’s debts a century ago, the Soviet Union signed an agreement to settle at least some of those claims in 1986. Even if many of the notes are governed by English law and hence bondholders can take the Russian government to court in England, any attempt to enforce an agreement now will likely involve Russian assets and Russian courts. How foreign investors will access them is hard to know at this stage. The price of Russia’s dollar-denominated debt plunged in expectation of a default, with bonds due in 2023 quoted at just over a third of their face value on April 5. It fell 11 cents on the dollar on the new U.S. restrictions.

9. Are investors insured?

Some investors also purchase credit-default swaps, or CDS, insurance-like instruments designed to cover losses if a country or company fails to meet its obligations. However, roughly $13 billion of Russian government debt could be ineligible, a panel of banks and investors ruled March 11, because of the ruble fallback optionality in six of the Eurobonds. In the days following Putin’s decree, CDS prices were signaling around an 80% likelihood of default. Despite the coupon payments since then, CDS prices suggest that a default has only become more likely.

10. What’s the broader impact?

Concerns about a Russian default are rippling through other emerging markets. A Russian sovereign default is no longer an “improbable event,” International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said March 13, though the exposure of global banks to Russia is “definitely not systemically relevant.” Some investors have warned that a Russian default could ultimately lead to a global sovereign debt crisis if investors start shunning risk and more countries are locked out of financial markets.

