1. Is Russia headed for a default?

Probably, but it isn’t without some debate. A Russian sovereign default is no longer an “improbable event,” International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said March 13, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis. A key test will come with the next payments from two dollar-denominated government bonds, which have coupons due March 16, according to the prospectuses. The payments have a 30-day grace period, so a sovereign default may come as soon as April 15. If there’s a default on foreign obligations, it would be the first time since the Bolsheviks refused to service or recognize the czar’s debts a century ago. According to guidelines established by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association -- the organization that’s governed the global derivatives market since 1985 -- repudiation of debt is considered an event of default (The Soviet Union signed an agreement to settle at least some of those claims in 1986). More recently, shockwaves from the Asian debt crisis and tumbling oil prices compelled Boris Yeltsin’s government to renege on about $40 billion of domestic debt in 1998, but not on foreign currency notes.

2. What are Russian officials saying?

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said repeatedly that Russia plans to make debt payments in rubles rather than foreign currencies until its pile of foreign reserves is unfrozen. About half of its $640 billion isn’t accessible, he said. Russia has started the process of paying the coupons due March 16, but a statement from the finance ministry didn’t say whether it would be in dollars or rubles. Concern over a default intensified after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree saying creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” can only be paid interest and principal payments in rubles. With the U.S., European Union and most of its allies ratcheting up sanctions since the invasion began Feb. 24, that means most foreign investors would be paid in the Russian currency, which has lost about a third of its value this year. A government website includes a list of more than 50 “unfriendly” jurisdictions, including Australia, the U.K., Japan, Switzerland, the U.S. and members of the EU. Creditors in countries that haven’t imposed sanctions may be able to receive payments in foreign currencies with special permission.

3. Isn’t that a default?

Basically, yes. Paying in a currency different than the one established in bond agreements is widely seen as a default. If it weren’t, the world “would be awash in Venezuelan bolivars and Argentine pesos,” according to Elena L. Daly, a sovereign debt restructuring lawyer based in Paris. There’s a growing chorus of investors who say a Russian default is probably inevitable. They include Simon Waever, Morgan Stanley & Co.’s head of emerging-market sovereign credit strategy, who compared Russia with Venezuela because both countries have significant oil assets that can’t come into play until sanctions are removed. Venezuela began defaulting on debt in 2017, while Argentina has defaulted several times. In a sign the market is bracing for a Russian default, the dollar-denominated debt due in 2023, which has a coupon due March 16, is quoted at around a quarter of its face value, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.

4. So what’s the confusion?

Mixed messaging, differing statements and irregular payments have kept investors on their toes and rifling through their prospectuses. In the days following Putin’s decree, Russia’s biggest companies were still paying their obligations in foreign currencies. Holders of Gazprom PJSC notes received a principal payment in dollars on March 7, and Rosneft PJSC repaid a $2 billion bond days later, though it’s possible that the companies’ payments were too far along to be impacted by Putin’s directives. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the mining company that dominates the palladium market, has been cleared to pay foreign debts in currencies other than the ruble, Vladimir Potanin, the company’s president and biggest shareholder, said in an interview with Russian newspaper RBC on March 12. Some Russian Eurobond contracts have what’s known as “fallback optionality,” which would allow the borrower to pay in other currencies, and in some cases, the ruble. Six of the government’s dollar and euro bonds have this fallback mechanism, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Trang Nguyen wrote in a note to investors. The bonds with payments due March 16 don’t have this embedded ruble option.

5. What do the ratings agencies say?

All of the major ratings agencies have downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt. Fitch Ratings downgraded Russia to a single C rating, reflecting the agency’s view that a “sovereign default is imminent.” In a note published March 4, analysts at S&P Global Ratings said that if sanctions make it impossible for an entity to access foreign currency and it pays in a different currency than the one agreed, the ratings firm may deem this payment a default. Even if investors agree to the payment in another currency, it could be considered a default if “investors receive less than the value of the original promise,” according to the note.

6. What principles are at stake?

Story continues below advertisement

Russia’s situation is unusual because companies could possibly keep servicing their debts even if the sovereign defaults. For all Russian bonds, investors will want to be paid in the currencies they used to buy the securities, and they could argue that paying out in a different currency leaves them worse off. Issuers also have a responsibility to treat bondholders fairly and must follow the “pari passu” principle (Latin for “equal footing”), meaning that they can’t treat holders of the same note differently.

7. What can investors do about it?

That’s hard to say. With tensions between the “unfriendly” nations and Russia ramping up, legal action could certainly be very difficult. Any attempt to enforce an agreement with a borrower that noteholders believe is in default will likely involve Russian assets and Russian courts, but how foreign investors will access them is hard to know at this stage. The bonds that have coupon payments due March 16 are governed by English law, meaning that holders would have to try and sue the Russian government in a U.K. court to enforce after a default.

8. What about CDS?

Some investors also purchase credit-default swaps, or CDS, insurance-like instruments designed to cover losses if a country or company fails to meet its obligations. In the days following Putin’s decree, CDS prices were signaling around an 80% likelihood of default. However roughly $13 billion of Russian government debt could be ineligible, a panel of banks and investors ruled March 11, because of the ruble fallback optionality in six of the Eurobonds.

