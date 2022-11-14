Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak imposed a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in May, Labour leader Keir Starmer — who’d advocated for the levy for months — claimed an I-told-you-so moment. Now Starmer has his eyes on what in many ways would be a bigger U-turn by the novice premier: closing the loophole that enables the international elite in the UK to protect overseas wealth from the taxman.

Last week Starmer claimed that ending the benefit would provide £3.2 billion ($3.8 billion) a year in revenue. Sunak batted away the challenge, but clearly the government is on the back foot as it finalizes the Nov. 17 budget statement. Sunak is under pressure to find new taxes that the public will swallow.

To be clear, there’s long been a strong case for abolishing the scheme on both fairness grounds and in the interest of simplification. If Sunak eventually caves in, he’ll make a politically popular choice that allows him to claim some moral high ground, distance himself from charges that he protects the super-wealthy and deprive Starmer of another stick with which to beat the Conservatives. That combination may be hard to resist. But despite the best efforts of economists, the economic case is far from clear-cut.

Advertisement

Those who are not domiciled in Britain for tax purposes (non-doms, as they’re called) can opt to exclude foreign income and gains from UK taxes unless it is remitted to the UK. Qualifying for the status is complicated, but it essentially signals an intent by the taxpayer to one day return to their country of domicile, though there is no obligation to do so.

The system has undoubtedly helped attract the likes of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich (before he was sanctioned out of the country). But those are just the headline names. More than 20% of top-earning bankers have claimed non-dom status at some point, according to a study by researchers from the University of Warwick and the London School of Economics, who came up with the £3.2 billion savings figure.

Not all non-doms are in finance. A large share of the top 1% earning over £125,000 a year in other industries — including two-fifths of top earners in the oil industry and a quarter of top earners in the car industry — have been non-doms. Sports, entertainment, construction, architecture and even mining all count non-doms at the upper echelons of companies. Around 80% of non-doms have earnings from some kind of work as their main source of income; 93% are foreign-born.

Advertisement

The system was put in place in 1799, when the UK was at war with Napoleon, so that those with foreign property could take shelter from a raft of wartime taxes. Critics argue it provides an unfair haven for those disparaged by Theresa May as citizens of nowhere. Defenders have long countered that the scheme attracts revenue and talent and that closing it would cost more than it would raise.

For years, both sides engaged in virtue-signaling to their respective bases, and then agreed to disagree. But the argument is harder to dismiss now when people are faced with a cost-of-living crisis and rising taxes and the government needs to find ways to raise revenue.

The claim that the Treasury would net £3.2 billion a year by changing this system is based largely on an estimate of undeclared overseas holdings and on the response to 2017 reforms put in place by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, which ended “permanent” non-dom status and increased the costs on those who wanted to claim the status. Despite worries about an exodus, there wasn’t much evidence of it. Those who later became “deemed domiciled” — that is, who were formerly treated as non-dom for tax purposes — contributed more in tax than the lost revenue from non-doms.

Advertisement

That has encouraged calls to scrap the non-dom status or limit it to the first five years. But that’s based on extrapolation from very limited data. The Osborne reforms left a lot of encouragement for non-doms in place, including long periods of exemption. And there was a major loophole allowing non-doms who would lose their status to shelter income that might otherwise be taxed in offshore trusts. Taxes paid by that group did increase substantially, but it’s far from clear whether they would have remained without the trust protection.

Labour knows this is awkward for Britain’s prime minister. It emerged earlier this year that then-Chancellor Sunak’s Indian-born wife, Akshata Murty, is a non-dom who received millions in dividend income (an estimated $15.3 million in 2022) on shares in Infosys Ltd., the Indian company founded by her father. The optics were terrible at a time when the Treasury was raising taxes to pay for pandemic spending. Under intense media scrutiny, Murty announced in April that she would pay British income tax on her global income.

That doesn’t mean all non-doms will be happy to do the same. They may decide that the combination of lifestyle, educational and cultural offerings make higher taxes worth it (bearing in mind they already paying a 45% marginal rate). That’s the assumption baked into a lot of reasoning. But if they decide it’s better to leave, that will leave a hole in both income and talent.

Advertisement

Equally important is whether so many would continue to arrive. Most non-doms are UK residents for five or fewer years, which seems to support the argument (including reportedly from Inland Revenue) that a shorter tax-free window would attract people while also dragging many more existing non-doms into the tax net. Those working with non-doms (who, it must be said, pay a lot for the services of tax and wealth advisers) fear they would be less likely to come to the UK and put down roots if the tax exemption is so short-lived. These days, with many countries (France, Italy, Belgium among others) offering comparable tax inducements, good schooling and quality of life, non-doms have other options, too.

Following Brexit, there wasn’t the mass exodus from the City of London many predicted. But thousands of jobs did leave, and new recruitment has often shifted to other financial centers. Meanwhile, Europeans who felt less welcome stopped coming. It wasn’t the pop of a burst balloon but the sound of air slowly hissing out of a punctured tire. For that reason, Sunak the Brexiteer must be wary now too.

It’s naive to assume there would be no behavioral response to a change in incentives. If Sunak isn’t careful, he could drive much-needed talent and revenue away while further harming the UK’s global reputation as a place where an international elite want to be.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Sunak Must Tread Carefully on Capital Gains Tax: Therese Raphael

• Indians Have Good Reason to Celebrate Rishi Sunak: Mihir Sharma

• City of London Bankers Better Check Rishi Sunak’s Meddling: Paul J. Davies

--With assistance from Elaine He.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article