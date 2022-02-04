Somewhere between 6 and 7 million Texas homes rely on some form of electric heating, especially inefficient electric furnaces — which use electrical resistance to heat air that is then forced through vents — or baseboard heaters. Moreover, this isn’t New England, so those homes aren’t often well-insulated. Hence, in an arctic blast, heaters get switched on and stay on — provided there’s power. And they need a lot of power. Just one baseboard heater can require a kilowatt or more, while an electric furnace may use more than 10 kilowatts. Assuming an average of 5 kilowatts, that’s 30-35 gigawatts of demand, roughly half of the entire load on the grid. That’s before you get into home water heaters, refrigerators and other appliances, plus the industrial and commercial sectors.