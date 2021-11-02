Far from being an embarrassment, therefore, fleet sales are now a fantastic, self-funding business model all their own. Rent-a-Car Corp. simply announces it will/might buy thousands of EVs. Previously deemed a “cost,” this is now actually a ticket to meme-hood. Once that’s fed through to the stock price, all that remains is for Rent-a-Car to take investors at their word and give them more of what they want: new stock. Thus, with funding secured, Rent-a-Car can actually afford to buy all those shiny new EVs. Or not, but they’ll probably buy some.
The perpetual-motionish aspect is all a bit laughable, sure. But all these stocks are actually a lot higher than they were before these announcements and half-intentions got out there, so there’s that reality to contend with.
Tesla led the way, of course; when its stock soared in 2020, it promptly raised more money from equity sales than all its prior issuance up to that point. The result is Musk’s company has more than enough cash to fund itself for a while to come. Yes, the valuation was bonkers before the whole fleet thing, and now it’s bonkers-plus.
Oil companies, which now spend their time promising to pay out money rather than dare raise any, should take particular note. There’s a long history of bubbles remaking industries, from railroads to tech to … shale. The new and frightening twist for energy incumbents is that not only can Tesla mint its own currency. It can now apparently franchise that talent to its customers.
