Shares of car rental giants Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and, especially, Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared this past week or so on news that they are buying a lot of electric vehicles or planning to. That’s it. Tesla Inc. also raced above a $1 trillion valuation after Hertz said it would buy 100,000 Muskmobiles. And even after Musk tweeted some cold water by pointing out no contract had been signed with Hertz, causing Tesla’s stock to retreat, its market cap was still higher than when the original news broke by about $260 billion — or, as I like to think of it, roughly an Exxon.