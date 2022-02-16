Some history: Thirty-odd years ago, the S&P 500 was an oilier pool than it is today.

The technology sector surged past energy in 1995 and eventually comprised more than one-third of the entire index. Years after that particular bubble burst, in July 2008, oil hit its all-time peak and the energy sector came within a whisker of catching up. But that moment passed quickly. Whereas Exxon Mobil Corp. used to regularly lead the rankings of the world’s market caps, the biggest Western oil major now doesn’t even make the top 20.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To a degree, these shifts merely reflect a changed reality across much of the world: Our lives have become relatively more chip-intensive and less oil-intensive. Vehicles aren’t merely less thirsty (or outright electric), they are also way smarter than their 1990 ancestors. Nevertheless, global oil and gas consumption has risen by two-thirds, and thus the energy sector might feel it’s been judged too harshly.

Two things count against that feeling. First, the industry lacks a sustainable growth story. There’s a post-pandemic bounce in oil demand. But normally it grows at sub-GDP levels and now also faces headwinds from decarbonization. There’s not much the sector can do about this.

It can do something about the second problem, which is reliability — or, put another way, volatility. Looking back over the past 30 years, it’s striking how energy swapped places with the technology sector in this regard (well before Covid-19 showed up).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As you might expect, this reflects what’s happened with earnings. The wild ride of the tech bubble was more than 20 years ago. We now live in a time when Apple Inc., despite being a middle-aged, multi-trillion-dollar behemoth, has grown its earnings more than 2.5 times over the past five years and does bigger share buybacks than Exxon.

Silicon Valley, of course, doesn’t have to deal with the mercurial oil market. About 65% of Exxon’s well-received jump in annual earnings last year reflected nothing more than a commodities rally. Such (leveraged) exposure is why some investors own energy stocks but also, I would venture, why more gave up on them. That’s not to say it’s necessarily wrong to bet on a return to triple-digit oil in the near term, especially given the tense situation in Ukraine. But the list of potential scenarios around that is longer than President Vladimir Putin’s maxi-table.

Moreover, it’s debatable how far even higher oil prices would benefit energy stocks. A war-inspired oil spike is apt to be like that last shot before the bar closes; momentarily thrilling but followed by a hangover of economic upheaval and central bank hawkishness. At just over 12 times earnings, energy stocks are in the middle of the 10-15 range that held for much of the decade leading up to the 2014 crash (after which multiples went haywire). Yet, at about 40%, they trade at close to their deepest discount to the S&P 500 in the past three decades.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Energy stocks could use more insurance against their own product. One way to provide that is to hedge price exposure in the futures market, although investors display a certain ambivalence to this. When oil rallies, aggressively hedged companies get dinged for missing out on the gains. And when oil crashes? “On the downside, I’ve never seen hedges protect a stock,” says Dan Pickering, founder of Pickering Energy Partners, an advisory and investment firm based in Houston.

Ideally, hedging is part of a broader effort at de-risking. At the heart of this is a mantra of discipline on spending, which Pickering, among others, has long called for. It should be embedded in executive compensation plans and enforced by cash payouts to shareholders. Stronger balance sheets are another cushion against volatility. Any oil and gas producer that prioritizes returns to shareholders over playing the commodity cycle may also score (relatively) better on environmental, social and governance grounds, addressing another growing risk.

The objective isn’t to do away with oil price swings or the need to decarbonize energy systems — those are facts of life. Rather, it is to recognize that, absent a compelling growth story, the sector’s best pitch revolves around offering a smoother ride rather than a fast one. In other words, seizing the gains of periodic oil rallies rather than chasing them. If doing so would close that valuation gap with the market by just half, it may not feel like vindication for the die-hard bulls, but it sure would pay.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More from other writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• We’ve Been Using a Lot More Oil Than We Thought: Julian Lee

• America’s Frackers Are Back, and Looking Leaner: David Fickling

• Oil Producers Can Expect More Turbulent Years Ahead: Julian Lee

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy, mining and commodities. He previously was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and wrote for the Financial Times’ Lex column. He was also an investment banker.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion