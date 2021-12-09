Under the 2015 accord, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions imposed because of suspicions around its nuclear program, Iran agreed that for 15 years it would not enrich uranium beyond 3.7% -- ­the concentration of the fissile isotope uranium-235 needed for nuclear power plants. Iran also pledged to limit its enriched-uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds), or about 3% of the amount it held before the deal was struck. But starting a year after the U.S. left the accord and reimposed sanctions that have denied Iran the economic benefits the deal promised, it began to ramp its program back up. Iran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to construct several bombs should its leaders choose to purify the heavy metal to the 90% level typically used in weapons. Moreover, it has not only returned to enriching to 20% but has for the first time gone to 60%, a level of purity the International Atomic Energy Agency says is technically indistinguishable from weapons-grade fuel. International inspectors reported that as of Nov. 6, Iran had stockpiled about 2,180 kilograms of uranium enriched from 2% to 5%, 114 kilograms of the material enriched to 20% purity, and 18 kilograms enriched to 60%.