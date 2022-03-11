1. How has Iran gotten closer to having the makings of a bomb?

Under the 2015 accord, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions imposed because of suspicions around its nuclear program, Iran agreed that for 15 years it would not enrich uranium beyond 3.7% -- ­the concentration of the fissile isotope uranium-235 needed for nuclear power plants. Iran also pledged to limit its enriched-uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms (661 pounds), or about 3% of the amount it held before the deal was struck. But starting a year after the U.S. left the accord and reimposed sanctions that have denied Iran the economic benefits the deal promised, it began to ramp its program back up. Iran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to construct several bombs should its leaders choose to purify the heavy metal to the 90% level typically used in weapons. Moreover, it has not only returned to enriching to 20% but has for the first time gone to 60%, a level of purity the International Atomic Energy Agency says is technically indistinguishable from weapons-grade fuel. International inspectors reported that as of Feb. 16, Iran had stockpiled about 2,670 kilograms of uranium enriched from 2% to 5%, 182 kilograms of the material enriched to 20% purity, and 33 kilograms enriched to 60%.

2. Why is enrichment so important?

Obtaining the material necessary to induce atomic fission is the most difficult step in the process of making nuclear power or bombs. Countries need to develop an industrial infrastructure to produce uranium-235 isotopes, which comprise less than 1% of matter in uranium ore but are key to sustaining a fission chain reaction. Thousands of centrifuges spinning at supersonic speeds are used to separate the material. The IAEA keeps track of gram-level changes in uranium inventories worldwide to ensure the material isn’t being diverted for weapons. Iran has always maintained it was pursuing nuclear energy, not nuclear weapons, but world powers have doubted that claim.

3. What else is needed for a nuclear bomb capacity?

In addition to the fissile material, there’s the bomb and the means of delivering it. Iran likely already has the technical knowhow to produce a simple gun-assembly implosion device such as the one the U.S. dropped over Hiroshima in 1945. An Iranian pilot would have to survive an incursion into enemy territory to dispatch it, or conceivably such a device could be delivered inside a container packed aboard a ship. In order to strike a remote target, Iran would still need to design and build a device that was miniaturized sufficiently to ride atop a missile and could survive re-entry into the earth’s atmosphere. Estimates for how long it might need for this task range from four months to two years. Iran already has ballistic missiles to deliver such a device. It’s most powerful missile has an estimated range of as much as 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles), putting all of Europe within reach.

4. Why did the talks stumble?

On Twitter, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a pause in the talks was required due to “external factors,” without elaborating. Russia, a participant in the deal and in the talks to revive it, had earlier said it wanted U.S. guarantees that sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t affect its planned partnership with Iran. Before the talks were called off, both the U.S. and Iran said lingering disagreements over the scope and timing of sanctions relief looked difficult to overcome. Sticking points have also included Iran’s demand that the U.S. guarantee it would never again leave the pact. U.S. officials have scoffed at the idea that they can ensure a future president won’t again exit the deal.

5. Could the talks be revived?

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the pause wasn’t necessarily the end of the road, and could provide momentum to resolve the outstanding issues. Borrell said the sides had come very close to agreement.

6. What if there’s no deal?

After entering the original deal in 2015, then-President Barack Obama said the alternative might have been a military conflict with major disruptions to the global economy. Israeli officials have repeatedly implied that their military will strike Iran’s nuclear infrastructure if it reaches the brink of weapons capability. An alignment taking shape between China, Russia and Iran could raise the stakes on armed intervention by potentially opening new fronts for conflict.

