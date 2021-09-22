What’s changed is that coal is no longer a reliable path to that goal. Even if you set aside the near-term damage that fossil fuels do to public health and the long-term risks of a warming planet to countries that are already over-exposed to heat and extreme climatic events, coal simply doesn’t stack up economically. New renewables are competitive with even existing fossil-fired power in countries representing nearly half the world’s population, according to BloombergNEF; in countries accounting for 91% of electricity generation, wind or solar is already the cheapest option for new power plants. That’s exacerbated by the fact that the key determinant of coal power costs is fuel, a volatile commodity that is currently changing hands for roughly three times the price those estimates are based on. If you want cheap power, these days you need renewables.