This doesn’t mean that vehicle prices will keep rising in 2022 — production will expand and that should help relieve some of the shortages and highest prices we’ve seen over the past year. But the industry doesn’t want and can’t afford for conditions to go back to pre-pandemic levels. It’s relying on having more pricing power than it’s had in the past to accomplish its vision over the next several years. So while consumers can anticipate some improvement in the market this year, hopes should be kept in check.