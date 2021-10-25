Therese: We’ve seen the most extraordinary rise in wholesale energy prices, haven’t we? It makes the case for moving to renewables in the strongest terms but the problem is renewables aren’t yet entirely reliable. The wind doesn’t always blow in Britain, as we saw recently, and that contributed to the increase in prices, too. The government will end up absorbing some of the cost to consumers of this rise in wholesale prices and that will also affect government budgets. That may leave less capacity to address some of the transition costs. We’ll have to see how long the energy crunch that we’re facing lasts, but the big question is China. It has signaled that there’s pressure to ramp-up coal production and imports. If China backslides on its already insufficient commitments, I think we will see a very tangible impact on fighting climate change from this period.