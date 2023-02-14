Enhabit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million.
The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $62.5 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.
Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion.
