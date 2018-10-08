NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Eni SpA, down 96 cents to $36.61

Italian stocks sank after the country’s new government said it would move forward with plans to increase spending next year.

Arconic Inc., up $1.56 to $23.40

Reuters reported that a group of private equity firms are working together on a bid to buy the aluminum products company.

Telefonica Brazil SA, up 55 cents to $10.75

Brazilian stocks surged after far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro led the first round of presidential voting by a surprisingly wide margin.

Kellogg Co., up 88 cents to $70.26

High-dividend stocks including household goods makers rose after several days of sharp losses last week.

Southwestern Energy Co., up 35 cents to $5.63

Natural gas prices climbed as Hurricane Michael gained strength and moved toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Cadence Designs Systems Inc. down, $1.49 to $41.41

Technology companies took more losses after steep declines the week before.

Global Payments Inc., down $3.94 to $117.86

Payment and credit card companies fell more than the rest of the market.

Newmont Mining Corp. down 6 cents to $30.52

The mining company fell as gold and silver prices sank.

