Enphase Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. — FREMONT, Calif. — Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $153.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The solar technology company posted revenue of $724.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $397.4 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Enphase Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $740 million.

