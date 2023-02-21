EnPro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $127 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $205.1 million, or $9.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.
EnPro expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $7.05 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NPO