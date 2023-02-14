Entegris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. — BILLERICA, Mass. — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.4 million.
The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $946.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $943.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $208.9 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 55 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $910 million for the fiscal first quarter.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG