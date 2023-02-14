Entegris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BILLERICA, Mass. — BILLERICA, Mass. — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $57.4 million. The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $946.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $943.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $208.9 million, or $1.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $910 million for the fiscal first quarter.

