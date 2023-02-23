EOG Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.28 billion.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $7.76 billion, or $13.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.7 billion.
