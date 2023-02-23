EOG Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.28 billion. The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.76 billion, or $13.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.7 billion.

