RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says a chemical maker’s North Carolina plant may have broken federal law by failing to notify the agency before it started manufacturing and repurposing new industrial compounds.

The EPA said in a violation notice letter this week that The Chemours Co. also failed to provide information showing when the company learned the chemical GenX contaminated water wells and properties around its factories near Fayetteville and Parkersburg, West Virginia. The agency says the violations were found after the two plants were inspected in 2017.

Chemours spokeswoman Lisa Randall says the company has since made changes to address some of the issues. She wouldn’t say why Chemours didn’t provide EPA with the required notices.

The EPA says its Chemours investigation may find other violations. Fines could follow.

