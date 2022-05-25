EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing restrictions that would hinder plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance a mine in a region known for its salmon runs.
The EPA during the Obama administration proposed but never finalized restrictions on development. The Pebble partnership called those proposed restrictions unfair, arguing they were based on hypothetical mine plans and that the project should have a chance to go through the permitting process.
The Pebble partnership, which is owned by Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., is appealing a 2020 corps decision that denied approval of a key permit for the project in southwest Alaska. The corps’ Pacific Ocean Division is handling the appeal.
A division spokesperson, Luciano Vera, earlier this month said the corps did not have a timeline for releasing a decision but was “committed to working as efficiently as possible to reach an objective and fair decision on the merits of this appeal.”
Critics of the proposed Pebble Mine have been pressing the EPA to provide protections for the Bristol Bay region. President Joe Biden as a candidate in 2020 said if elected he would “protect Bristol Bay.”
The EPA says it will take comments on its latest proposal.