Epam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. — NEWTOWN, Pa. — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $155 million. The Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.93 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $419.4 million, or $7.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.21 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.15 to $11.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.25 billion.

