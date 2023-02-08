Equifax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $108.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $696.2 million, or $5.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.40. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.21 billion.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.38 billion.

