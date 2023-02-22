Equinox Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $259.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $106 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $952.2 million.

