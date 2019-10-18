With the earnings season beginning in earnest, results so far have been relatively upbeat. Morgan Stanley on Thursday became the latest big bank to buck concerns about the economy. Strong reports from JPMorgan and Citigroup helped boost the market earlier in the week. By Friday, though, the market momentum had faded as investors refocused on broader issues including trade and geopolitical conflicts that threaten already-fragile global growth.
Seven of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups gained for the week. Health-care stocks were the best performers, rallying 2 percent. Financials rose 1.6 percent. Energy companies fell the most, declining 1.7 percent as oil prices retreated.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills on Monday.
— Bloomberg News