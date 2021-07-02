Trading this past week was marked by a shift toward growth stocks including technology megacaps like Apple and Microsoft and away from sectors that are more economically sensitive such as energy and banks. The rotation came as a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus caused fresh outbreaks in many parts of the world. The rally gained momentum Friday after data showed an accelerating recovery in the U.S. labor market in June, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve won’t be in a hurry to scale back asset purchases or raise interest rates.
The S&P 500 has now closed at an all-time high in each of the past seven sessions, a streak not seen since 1997.
U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
