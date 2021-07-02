U.S. equities capped a second weekly gain as investors became increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will maintain the supportive monetary policy that has helped drive the market to record highs.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 percent, with technology stocks leading the way higher. The Nasdaq rallied 1.9 percent, notching its best weekly performance since early April. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 1 percent to an all-time high of 34,786.

Trading this past week was marked by a shift toward growth stocks including technology megacaps like Apple and Microsoft and away from sectors that are more economically sensitive such as energy and banks. The rotation came as a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus caused fresh outbreaks in many parts of the world. The rally gained momentum Friday after data showed an accelerating recovery in the U.S. labor market in June, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve won’t be in a hurry to scale back asset purchases or raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 has now closed at an all-time high in each of the past seven sessions, a streak not seen since 1997.

U.S. stock markets will be closed Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Tuesday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

— Bloomberg News