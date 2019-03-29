U.S. equities capped their best quarter in a decade on a strong footing, resuming a streak of gains that has vaulted the S&P 500 from the brink of a bear market to within striking distance of a record high.

The benchmark gauge increased 1.2 percent in the five days through Friday. It was the 10th weekly advance of 2019, pushing its total gain this year to 13 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 17 percent in the quarter. The Dow Jones industrial average posted an 11 percent gain, closing at 25,929.

After starting the new year with nine weeks of almost uninterrupted gains, the major U.S. equity gauges hit speed bumps in March. Since the week ended March 1, they have alternated between gains and losses. Even so, it hasn’t been enough to derail the 2019 rebound after a late December sell-off that pushed the S&P 500 down almost 20 percent from last year’s record. Investors have piled into riskier assets this quarter as major central banks showed willingness to stay accommodative and concern over a U.S.-China trade war eased.

All 11 major S&P 500 industry groups have gained this year. Technology stocks led with a 19 percent advance. Health-care companies posted the smallest gains, 6.1 percent.

The U.S. Treasury will sell three-month bills and six-month bills on April 1. They yielded 2.40 percent and 2.43 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading.