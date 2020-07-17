Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc., kicked off the second-quarter earnings season in earnest, posting better-than-expected capital markets results and providing cautious outlooks as the pandemic rippled through the global economy. Netflix Inc. plunged after saying it expects to sign up just half the 5 million subscribers Wall Street expected in the third quarter. Moderna Inc. surged to a record, boosting other drug developers, after positive early results from an initial safety trial of its coronavirus vaccine.
Eight of the 11 main S&P 500 industry groups rose for the week, led by a 2.3 percent rally in industrial stocks. Technology stocks dropped 1.5 percent, ending a two-week winning streak. Netflix was the second-worst performer in the broader gauge, tumbling 10 percent.
Twenty-six of the 30 Dow members rose for the week, with drugmaker Pfizer Inc. leading with a 7.1 percent gain. Microsoft Corp. was the worst performer, sinking 5.1 percent.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills on July 20. Other items on next week’s government auction schedule include:
July 21
●$30 billion 119-day cash-management bill
●$30 billion 42-day cash-management bill
●$20 billion 273-day cash-management bill
July 22
●$17 billion of 20-year bonds
July 23
●Four-week bills
●Eight-week bills
●$14 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities