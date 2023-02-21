Equitrans Midstream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANONSBURG, Pa. — CANONSBURG, Pa. — Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $355.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $269.3 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

