U.S. equities climbed in a week marked by wide price swings as investors weighed signs of a strengthening economy against worrying increases in coronavirus infections.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.9 percent in the five days through Friday, following its worst weekly decline since the depths of the market sell-off in March. The Dow Jones industrial average increased 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite index advanced 3.7 percent.

Stock prices were whipsawed as investors shifted focus from optimistic signs of a strengthening U.S. economy to the worsening spread of covid-19 infections that could hamper the recovery. Megacap technology companies, home-improvement stores, videoconferencing developers and others that drove the rally amid widespread stay-at-home orders in April and May were among last week’s best performers.

Amazon, which has seen sales surge as bricks-and-mortar retail stores were shuttered, climbed 5.1 percent on the week to a record high. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Zoom Video Communications rose 11 percent, also reaching a new all-time high.

The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News