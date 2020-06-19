Stock prices were whipsawed as investors shifted focus from optimistic signs of a strengthening U.S. economy to the worsening spread of covid-19 infections that could hamper the recovery. Megacap technology companies, home-improvement stores, videoconferencing developers and others that drove the rally amid widespread stay-at-home orders in April and May were among last week’s best performers.
Amazon, which has seen sales surge as bricks-and-mortar retail stores were shuttered, climbed 5.1 percent on the week to a record high. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Zoom Video Communications rose 11 percent, also reaching a new all-time high.
The U.S. Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will also sell four- and eight-week bills on Thursday.
— Bloomberg News